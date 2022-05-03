Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $14.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 61,766.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $610.65 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $688.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.05.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

