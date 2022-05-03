Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to report $471.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $480.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.70 million. PTC reported sales of $435.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PTC by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PTC by 57.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in PTC by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 5.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. PTC has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

