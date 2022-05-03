Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

