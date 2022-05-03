Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Announce $3.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52. Teleflex reported earnings of $3.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.91 to $14.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.58.

TFX opened at $282.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $277.02 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $2,289,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

