Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to announce $277.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.59 million to $280.20 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $272.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,221 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after purchasing an additional 184,977 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

