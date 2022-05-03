Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

