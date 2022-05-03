Analysts Issue Forecasts for OP Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for OP Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 40.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 192,191 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 458,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $946,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in OP Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 452,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 33,200 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $434,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,720 shares of company stock valued at $670,380 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

