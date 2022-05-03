Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cambium Networks (CMBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) in the last few weeks:
- 4/18/2022 – Cambium Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $30.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Cambium Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Cambium Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $436.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
