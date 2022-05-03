Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cambium Networks (CMBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2022 – Cambium Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $30.00.

4/14/2022 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/14/2022 – Cambium Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Cambium Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $436.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

