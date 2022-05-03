Analyzing NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rattler Midstream has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Rattler Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.05 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.54 Rattler Midstream $396.34 million 5.04 $36.78 million $0.87 15.74

Rattler Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rattler Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Rattler Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Rattler Midstream 9.28% 2.93% 1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NGL Energy Partners and Rattler Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rattler Midstream 1 1 2 0 2.25

NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Rattler Midstream has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.80%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Rattler Midstream.

Summary

Rattler Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas. Rattler Midstream GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Rattler Midstream Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Midland, Texas. Rattler Midstream LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

