Analyzing Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Universal Energy alerts:

This table compares Universal Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy 33.61% 19.65% 11.10%

0.4% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Energy has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.60 $247.72 million $0.91 7.96

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.12%.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Universal Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Energy (Get Rating)

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.