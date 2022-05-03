Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 1,437,588 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.