Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of AR opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

