AO World (LON:AO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 63 ($0.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 105 ($1.31). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON:AO opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.91. The company has a market cap of £364.44 million and a P/E ratio of -58.46. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 77.44 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 302.80 ($3.78).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

