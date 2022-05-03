AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AOWDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get AO World alerts:

Shares of AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. AO World has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.