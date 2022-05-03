Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 60.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE AIRC opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

