Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 5,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $955.03 million, a PE ratio of -205.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

