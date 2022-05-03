Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 4,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 891,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,621,563.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of APLS opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.
