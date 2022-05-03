Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. Aperam has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $65.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aperam will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €66.00 ($69.47) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

