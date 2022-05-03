Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Up 21.9% in April

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,930,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 13,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of APO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

