Aramark (ARMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at $3.350-$3.650 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 314.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 711.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

