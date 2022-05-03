ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $155.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter.

ARC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

