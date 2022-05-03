ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Buys 23,381 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 23,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,144,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908.29.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,489.79.

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $10,753.05.

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

