Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.25.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 216.22% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RKDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
