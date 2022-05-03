Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Brian S. Posner Purchases 2,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACGL opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 452.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 68,004 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

