Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Brian S. Posner Purchases 2,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ACGL opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.73.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.