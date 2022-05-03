Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Director Brian S. Posner Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACGLN opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

