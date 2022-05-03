Archaea Energy (LFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Archaea Energy to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million. On average, analysts expect Archaea Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 440,485 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

