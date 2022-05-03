Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $195.25 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Archrock stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 4,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,902. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 305.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Archrock by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

