Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.97. Arconic has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.