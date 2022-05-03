Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Shares of AMBP opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

