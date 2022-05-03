argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on argenx from €340.00 ($357.89) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.72.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $293.35 on Tuesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $0.12. argenx had a negative net margin of 75.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in argenx by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in argenx by 133.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 80.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 198.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.