Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

