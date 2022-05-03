Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.84. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,823 shares of company stock worth $82,150,880 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 81,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

