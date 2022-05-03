Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.84.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,823 shares of company stock valued at $82,150,880 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

