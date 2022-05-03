Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of ANET opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 679,823 shares of company stock valued at $82,150,880. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

