Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,823 shares of company stock worth $82,150,880 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
