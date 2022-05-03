Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,823 shares of company stock worth $82,150,880 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

