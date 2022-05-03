Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.68.

NYSE ANET opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.84.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $1,158,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,823 shares of company stock worth $82,150,880. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

