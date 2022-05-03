Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.19.

Shares of ANET traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,823 shares of company stock worth $82,150,880 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

