Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 466,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

