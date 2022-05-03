Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of AHH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,841. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

