Arteris (AIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Arteris to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Arteris has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

AIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

