Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

