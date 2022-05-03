Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $40,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $274,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

