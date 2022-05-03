Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a PE ratio of 142.07 and a beta of 0.63. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.