ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ASLN opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $44.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.33. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.