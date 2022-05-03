ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.56 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 3.5617 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08.

ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $22.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of ASML opened at $571.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $629.77 and its 200 day moving average is $713.15. The company has a market capitalization of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. ASML has a 12-month low of $544.00 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ASML by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ASML by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ASML by 2,307.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

