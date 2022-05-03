ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 406.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 4,100 ($51.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.48) to GBX 2,125 ($26.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,440 ($30.48) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,511.79 ($43.87).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,421 ($17.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,315 ($16.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,326 ($66.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,624.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,092.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.