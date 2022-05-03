ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASOMY opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $74.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($46.22) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.48) to GBX 2,125 ($26.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($48.09) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,824.50.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

