Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,757,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

