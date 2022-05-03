Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Up 20.9% in April

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 650,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of AZPN opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $401,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 125.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

