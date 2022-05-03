Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
AZPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.57.
Shares of AZPN stock opened at $158.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.41. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)
Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.